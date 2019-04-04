Poison Apple

“Wanna bite?” the old woman asked,

holding out her cherry-red confection

polished and gleaming as a new Corvette

or a little girl’s patent leather shoes

on Sunday morning.

Should’ve tipped me to the truth, that glow alone.

Nothing from nature shines straight from the tree,

the earth, the ocean. Not before violence:

the pearl deslimed of its oyster’s flesh,

coal hewn from the depths and lit ablaze.

Even fruit does not reveal its juicy glisten

until split open by greedy teeth.

But I was tired and not attending as I should.

It’s long days, caring for grown men small enough

to resemble children—or call them children

grown destructive enough to resemble men. No matter.

Princess is only a title that escapes drudgery

when some other woman’s close to hand.

What I’m saying is:

Maybe I did notice, after all.

Maybe I did understand.

Maybe I ate it anyway.

~a.i.





◊

END-NOTE

Am feeling very appley this week, for whatever reason. Perhaps to escape the recent madness of oranges…

How are you all surviving??

